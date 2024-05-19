Saturday's Scores

By by The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
Boy's Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division II

Region 6

Ontario 4, Clyde 2

Upper Sandusky 3, Galion 1

Region 8

St. Paris Graham 8, Urbana 0

Division III

Region 10

Milan Edison 7, Collins Western Reserve 0

Division IV

Region 15

Leesburg Fairfield 4, Ironton St. Joseph 2

Racine Southern 7, Franklin Furnace Green 5

Reedsville Eastern 3, Glouster Trimble 2

S. Webster 10, Waterford 0

