Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cin. Moeller 39, Good Counsel, Md. 31

Cin. Taft 51, Day. Meadowdale 0

Cle. St. Ignatius 38, Euclid 0

Linsly, W.Va. 28, Youngs. Mooney 14

Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Erie, Pa. 6

Montpelier 40, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 19

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

