Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cin. Moeller 39, Good Counsel, Md. 31
Cin. Taft 51, Day. Meadowdale 0
Cle. St. Ignatius 38, Euclid 0
Linsly, W.Va. 28, Youngs. Mooney 14
Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Erie, Pa. 6
Montpelier 40, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 19
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park adds new attraction as it opens...
2
Man who owns area Domino’s Pizza franchises arrested in human...
3
Bus design honors Miami University and Myaamia tribe relationship
4
‘Flying Circus Airshow’ this weekend: What to know about the unique...
5
Coyote found hiding in Butler County family’s bathroom