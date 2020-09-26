X

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 29, Akr. East 6

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 26, Shaker Hts. 21

Cols. Linden-McKinley 14, Cols. KIPP 8

Cols. Marion-Franklin 34, Cols. Independence 22

Cols. Northland 20, Cols. Centennial 6

Copley 31, Kent Roosevelt 28

E. Cle. Shaw 19, Warrensville Hts. 0

Shadyside 21, East Hardy, W.Va. 7

South 64, West 0

Tol. Christian 48, Sandusky St. Mary 16

Vincent Warren 35, Belmont Union Local 0

Warren JFK 40, Gates Mills Gilmour 19

