Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 29, Akr. East 6
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 26, Shaker Hts. 21
Cols. Linden-McKinley 14, Cols. KIPP 8
Cols. Marion-Franklin 34, Cols. Independence 22
Cols. Northland 20, Cols. Centennial 6
Copley 31, Kent Roosevelt 28
E. Cle. Shaw 19, Warrensville Hts. 0
Shadyside 21, East Hardy, W.Va. 7
South 64, West 0
Tol. Christian 48, Sandusky St. Mary 16
Vincent Warren 35, Belmont Union Local 0
Warren JFK 40, Gates Mills Gilmour 19
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/