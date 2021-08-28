journal-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 hours ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellaire 47, Toronto 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 16, St. Henry 12

Chardon 42, Akr. Buchtel 0

Cin. Anderson 29, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 22

Cin. Princeton 63, Loveland 21

Cin. Purcell Marian 16, Cin. College Prep. 14

DeGraff Riverside 28, Spring. NE 18

Franklin 35, Beavercreek 3

Gahanna Cols. Academy 33, Cols. KIPP 6

Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Warrensville Hts. 0

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22, New Paris National Trail 0

Lewistown Indian Lake 19, Milford Center Fairbanks 14

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 35, Milford 0

Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, Grove City Christian 7

Spring. Greenon 20, Spring. NW 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

