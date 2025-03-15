Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division IV=

Cle. Glenville 62, Gates Mills Hawken 42

Division V=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 76, Minford 73

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

