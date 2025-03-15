Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division IV=
Cle. Glenville 62, Gates Mills Hawken 42
Division V=
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 76, Minford 73
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
