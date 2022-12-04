journal-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 56, Lima Perry 46

Avon 56, Amherst Steele 41

Beechwood, Ky. 60, Cin. Christian 17

Bellefontaine 57, London 54

Belmont Union Local 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 35

Beverly Ft. Frye 39, Martins Ferry 19

Bishop Fenwick 49, Day. Carroll 47

Bishop Watterson 39, Cols. Eastmoor 17

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56, Shadyside 33

Can. McKinley 70, N. Can. Hoover 48

Chesapeake 48, Lincoln County, W.Va. 37

Cle. Hts. 50, Maple Hts. 8

Columbia Station Columbia 47, Sullivan Black River 32

Creston Norwayne 51, Wooster 45

Crooksville 36, Coshocton 34

Cuyahoga Falls 61, Barberton 31

Day. Oakwood 55, Carlisle 20

Elmore Woodmore 59, Delta 24

Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Minster 27

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Hubbard 28

Girard 67, Lisbon Beaver 54

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55, Berlin Hiland 28

Grafton Midview 57, Elyria 28

Green 41, Massillon Jackson 32

Howard E. Knox 43, Fredericktown 33

Ironton Rock Hill 71, Raceland, Ky. 34

Jay Co., Ind. 52, Ft. Recovery 13

Kansas Lakota 50, Lakeside Danbury 40

Kent Roosevelt 42, Richfield Revere 38

Legacy Christian 56, Bradford 17

Liberty Center 55, Pioneer N. Central 15

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 69, Fairfield 33

Lima Sr. 46, Lima Cent. Cath. 43

Loudonville 49, Mansfield Christian 33

Magnolia Sandy Valley 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 51

Malvern 62, E. Can. 31

McComb 44, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 34

Medina Buckeye 62, Parma Hts. Holy Name 27

Medina Highland 59, Aurora 49

Metamora Evergreen 38, Tontogany Otsego 22

Miller City 72, Pandora-Gilboa 28

N. Olmsted 49, Fairview 45

New Lebanon Dixie 50, Brookville 49

Notre Dame, Ky. 47, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 42

Oberlin Firelands 50, Lorain Clearview 32

Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Sherwood Fairview 58

Parma Padua 57, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 40

Sandusky Perkins 54, Bellevue 43

Springboro 52, Kettering Fairmont 28

Stow-Munroe Falls 52, Twinsburg 15

Zanesville Maysville 39, Warsaw River View 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

