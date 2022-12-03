Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Cols. Wellington 47
Brooklyn 48, Burton Berkshire 47
Can. Glenoak 87, Alliance 56
Chagrin Falls 67, Beachwood 57
Cin. Finneytown 73, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 38
Cols. Linden-McKinley 65, Cols. Eastmoor 60
Eastside, Ind. 48, Bryan 44
Mayfield 78, N. Royalton 73, OT
Rossford 51, Defiance 48
Tol. Ottawa Hills 51, Edon 22
Wickliffe 62, Mantua Crestwood 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Finalized Butler County election results show no race outcomes change
2
Fairfield students devote school day to learning about ‘grit’
3
Ross Schools, New Miami Schools to boost security because of state...
4
Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton has new CEO
5
Ticket To Hope’s mission: Provide life-changing experiences for locals