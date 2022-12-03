journal-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Cols. Wellington 47

Brooklyn 48, Burton Berkshire 47

Can. Glenoak 87, Alliance 56

Chagrin Falls 67, Beachwood 57

Cin. Finneytown 73, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 38

Cols. Linden-McKinley 65, Cols. Eastmoor 60

Eastside, Ind. 48, Bryan 44

Mayfield 78, N. Royalton 73, OT

Rossford 51, Defiance 48

Tol. Ottawa Hills 51, Edon 22

Wickliffe 62, Mantua Crestwood 58

