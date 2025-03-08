Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

State Semifinal=

Division IV=

Bellevue 46, Shaker Hts. Laurel 40

Kettering Alter 46, Lancaster Fairfield Union 33

Division V=

Creston Norwayne 49, Cols. Africentric 40

Portsmouth 63, Proctorville Fairland 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

