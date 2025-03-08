Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
State Semifinal=
Division IV=
Bellevue 46, Shaker Hts. Laurel 40
Kettering Alter 46, Lancaster Fairfield Union 33
Division V=
Creston Norwayne 49, Cols. Africentric 40
Portsmouth 63, Proctorville Fairland 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
