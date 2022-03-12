Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Championship=
Division II=
Kettering Alter 54, Thornville Sheridan 38
Division III=
Cin. Purcell Marian 62, Worthington Christian 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
