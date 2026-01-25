Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ansonia 55, Houston 44

Belmont Union Local 43, Wintersville Indian Creek 36

Chillicothe 50, Westerville S. 47

Cin. Madeira 55, Purcell Marian 44

Cols. Grandview Hts. 56, Cols. Bexley 37

Columbus Grove 70, Ottoville 52

Convoy Crestview 66, Celina 63, OT

Defiance Ayersville 57, Delphos Jefferson 51

Delphos St John's 68, Spencerville 66, OT

Fairview 79, Brooklyn 52

Galloway Westland 75, Zanesville 61

Hartville Lake Center Christian 56, Elyria Open Door 51

Haviland Wayne Trace 63, Miller City 41

Lexington 43, Bellevue 40

Mansfield 85, Sandusky 80

Millersport 58, Sugar Grove Berne Union 43

Minster 45, Ft. Loramie 35

New Knoxville 61, Ft. Jennings 46

New Philadelphia 53, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39

Oak Harbor 50, Elmore Woodmore 39

Oregon Stritch 50, Sandusky St. Mary 43

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Findlay 38

Paulding 59, Montpelier 56

Pickerington Central 63, Akr. Garfield 53

Plymouth 58, Lucas 31

Salineville Southern 68, Youngstown Urban Scholars 49

Sandusky Perkins 53, LaGrange Keystone 47

Springboro 54, Liberty Bible Academy 34

Tree of Life 60, Groveport Madison Christian 10

Versailles 77, Greenville 21

W. Jefferson 52, London Madison-Plains 51

Williamsburg 71, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 34

Worthington Christian 44, Bishop Ready 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Georgetown vs. Batavia, ppd.

Lima vs. Bishop Hartley, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

