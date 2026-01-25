Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ansonia 55, Houston 44
Belmont Union Local 43, Wintersville Indian Creek 36
Chillicothe 50, Westerville S. 47
Cin. Madeira 55, Purcell Marian 44
Cols. Grandview Hts. 56, Cols. Bexley 37
Columbus Grove 70, Ottoville 52
Convoy Crestview 66, Celina 63, OT
Defiance Ayersville 57, Delphos Jefferson 51
Delphos St John's 68, Spencerville 66, OT
Fairview 79, Brooklyn 52
Galloway Westland 75, Zanesville 61
Hartville Lake Center Christian 56, Elyria Open Door 51
Haviland Wayne Trace 63, Miller City 41
Lexington 43, Bellevue 40
Mansfield 85, Sandusky 80
Millersport 58, Sugar Grove Berne Union 43
Minster 45, Ft. Loramie 35
New Knoxville 61, Ft. Jennings 46
New Philadelphia 53, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39
Oak Harbor 50, Elmore Woodmore 39
Oregon Stritch 50, Sandusky St. Mary 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Findlay 38
Paulding 59, Montpelier 56
Pickerington Central 63, Akr. Garfield 53
Plymouth 58, Lucas 31
Salineville Southern 68, Youngstown Urban Scholars 49
Sandusky Perkins 53, LaGrange Keystone 47
Springboro 54, Liberty Bible Academy 34
Tree of Life 60, Groveport Madison Christian 10
Versailles 77, Greenville 21
W. Jefferson 52, London Madison-Plains 51
Williamsburg 71, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 34
Worthington Christian 44, Bishop Ready 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Georgetown vs. Batavia, ppd.
Lima vs. Bishop Hartley, ppd.
