Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA State Championships=

Class B=

Championship=

Omaha Skutt 70, Norris 63

Class C1=

Championship=

Wahoo 49, Auburn 42

Third Place=

Omaha Concordia 59, Ashland-Greenwood 44

Class C2=

Championship=

Amherst 59, Lincoln Lutheran 54, OT

Third Place=

Cross County 59, Norfolk Catholic 50

Class D1=

Championship=

Johnson-Brock 52, Ainsworth 45

Third Place=

Guardian Angels 49, Plainview 42

Class D2=

Third Place=

Wynot 71, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

