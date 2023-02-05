X
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 49, Avon Lake 47

Ashland Mapleton 38, Ashland Crestview 33

Aurora 45, Kent Roosevelt 42

Bellevue 68, Clyde 32

Beloit W. Branch 58, New Middletown Spring. 35

Bishop Fenwick 61, Cin. Country Day 50

Bluffton 48, Miller City 40

Bucyrus Wynford 66, Attica Seneca E. 31

Burgin, Ky. 42, Ohio Deaf 22

Burton Berkshire 41, Wickliffe 29

Caledonia River Valley 49, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26

Carrollton 67, Can. Cent. Cath. 63

Cin. NW 53, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 50

Cin. Oak Hills 63, Cin. Colerain 50

Cin. Princeton 62, W. Chester Lakota W. 38

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44, Williamsburg 27

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 47, Mentor Lake Cath. 40

Cols. Africentric 56, Cols. Northland 13

Copley 69, Barberton 14

Coshocton 49, Zanesville Maysville 42

Creston Norwayne 57, Lodi Cloverleaf 34

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47, Can. South 27

Danville 54, Howard E. Knox 50

Day. Carroll 48, Arcanum 39

DeGraff Riverside 43, Sidney Fairlawn 34

Delta 59, Gorham Fayette 14

Dresden Tri-Valley 67, Crooksville 40

Eastlake North 68, Chagrin Falls Kenston 31

Elyria Cath. 61, Hebron Lakewood 60

Findlay 66, Defiance 29

Fredericktown 42, Centerburg 35

Ft. Loramie 51, Findlay Liberty-Benton 46

Garfield Hts. Trinity 38, Independence 34

Genoa Area 46, Tol. Ottawa Hills 41

Hannibal River 57, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 46

Harrod Allen E. 53, Botkins 31

Huron 42, Oak Harbor 38

Jackson 33, Chillicothe 32

Kansas Lakota 54, New Riegel 33

Kidron Cent. Christian 43, Mansfield St. Peter's 10

Kirtland 53, Mantua Crestwood 30

Lakeside Danbury 51, Sandusky St. Mary 9

Latham Western 55, Manchester 45

Leesburg Fairfield 67, Blanchester 17

Leipsic 48, Kalida 30

Mansfield Christian 64, Lucas 50

Maple Hts. 48, E. Cle. Shaw 31

Mason 58, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 46

Massillon Jackson 67, Lyndhurst Brush 26

McDonald 51, Bristol 24

Milton-Union 46, Newton Local 37

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Sycamore Mohawk 35

Napoleon 37, Archbold 31

New Lexington 61, New Concord John Glenn 25

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, Bucyrus 31

Painesville Riverside 78, Chardon 59

Perrysburg 42, Sandusky Perkins 36

Philo 44, Zanesville W. Muskingum 41

Rocky River Magnificat 48, Tol. Christian 36

Salem 61, Austintown Fitch 43

Springboro 58, Miamisburg 36

Streetsboro 34, Chagrin Falls 28

Sugar Grove Berne Union 39, Portsmouth Notre Dame 31

Thornville Sheridan 62, Byesville Meadowbrook 32

Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Malvern 44

Union City Mississinawa Valley 59, Waynesfield-Goshen 49

Upper Sandusky 69, Carey 65, OT

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Newcomerstown 15

W. Unity Hilltop 71, Edgerton 55

Warren Harding 68, Youngs. Boardman 39

Willard 48, Milan Edison 36

Wintersville Indian Creek 42, Oak Glen, W.Va. 26

Wooster 57, Loudonville 34

Youngs. Ursuline 48, Youngs. Mooney 44

Zanesville 62, Pataskala Licking Hts. 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

