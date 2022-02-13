Hamburger icon
Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 60, Napoleon 55, OT

Arlington 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 55

Austintown Fitch 58, Sharpsville, Pa. 40

Avon 49, Lorain 45

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 62, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 59

Bishop Ready 66, Cols. Patriot Prep 25

Carlisle 49, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 34

Cin. Country Day 51, Milford 39

Cle. John Adams 55, Cle. Benedictine 52

Clyde 69, Port Clinton 49

Cols. Africentric 65, Cols. Beechcroft 58

Convoy Crestview 49, Defiance Tinora 40

Delphos Jefferson 74, Elida 65, OT

Dola Hardin Northern 49, Cory-Rawson 36

Dresden Tri-Valley 64, New Lexington 32

E. Liverpool 60, St. Clairsville 57

Findlay 80, Tiffin Columbian 42

Ft. Jennings 33, Pandora-Gilboa 31

Gahanna Lincoln 55, Medina 49

Granville Christian 58, Shekinah Christian 51

Greenwich S. Cent. 58, Bellevue 41

Hartville Lake Center Christian 80, Mansfield Christian 62

Hicksville 66, W. Unity Hilltop 36

Howard E. Knox 44, Morral Ridgedale 34

Hudson WRA 66, Gahanna Cols. Academy 27

Ironton 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 35

Jackson 54, S. Point 47

Kirtland 61, Painesville Harvey 44

Lima Temple Christian 51, Ada 44

Metamora Evergreen 53, Gorham Fayette 51

Middletown 60, W. Chester Lakota W. 52, OT

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 74, Hanoverton United 68

Northside Christian 74, Liberty Christian, Mo. 45

Oak Harbor 66, Gibsonburg 43

Orange 72, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 34

Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Lexington 40

Paulding 53, Bryan 40

Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Cuyahoga Hts. 48

S. Webster 68, Beaver Eastern 61

Sandusky Perkins 67, Norwalk St. Paul 49

Sebring McKinley 49, Cortland Maplewood 36

Shadyside 62, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 54

Spencerville 52, Rockford Parkway 39

Spring. Shawnee 50, Plain City Jonathan Alder 46

St. Marys Memorial 65, Ft. Loramie 42

Tol. St. Francis 62, DeKalb, Ind. 57, OT

Uniontown Lake 69, Canfield 45

Wauseon 46, Pettisville 34

Williamsport Westfall 52, Chillicothe Unioto 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kenton vs. Bluffton, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

