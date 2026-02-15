Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 44, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42

Arcadia 65, N. Baltimore 51

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 43, Lima Perry 18

Bellevue 64, Clyde 28

Bishop Hartley 79, Stewart Federal Hocking 49

Bristol 43, Kinsman Badger 29

Canal Winchester Harvest 66, Cin. Woodward 48

Carey 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 35

Cols. Centennial 49, Cols. Africentric 47

Cols. Horizon def. Cols. Cristo Rey, forfeit

Copley 66, Norton 59

Dresden Tri-Valley 68, Ashland 57

Elyria 56, Sheffield Brookside 52

Fairview 52, Amherst Steele 41

Fremont St. Joseph 52, Sandusky St. Mary 47

Garfield Hts. Trinity 49, Cle. St. Joseph 46

Gates Mills Gilmour 50, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35

Kingsway Christian 20, Can. McKinley 18

London Madison-Plains 60, Spring. NE 41

Marion Harding High School 78, Cols. Patriot Prep 45

Massillon Jackson 51, Stow-Munroe Falls 49

Mechanicsburg 43, Dola Hardin Northern 26

Mt. Vernon 39, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 27

N. Can. Hoover 65, Alliance Marlington 26

New Boston Glenwood 45, Portsmouth Clay 41

Olmsted Falls 42, Springboro 40

Orrville 42, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 35

Parma Padua 59, Elyria Cath. 41

Raceland, Ky. 53, Portsmouth Notre Dame 37

Ravenna SE 53, Mantua Crestwood 48

Swanton 38, Montpelier 27

Tontogany Otsego 29, Liberty Center 26

W. Chester Lakota W. 47, Mason 37

Weir, W.Va. 54, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45

Western Reserve Academy 60, Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 50

Wooster Triway 35, Loudonville 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

