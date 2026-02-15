Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 44, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42
Arcadia 65, N. Baltimore 51
Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 43, Lima Perry 18
Bellevue 64, Clyde 28
Bishop Hartley 79, Stewart Federal Hocking 49
Bristol 43, Kinsman Badger 29
Canal Winchester Harvest 66, Cin. Woodward 48
Carey 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 35
Cols. Centennial 49, Cols. Africentric 47
Cols. Horizon def. Cols. Cristo Rey, forfeit
Copley 66, Norton 59
Dresden Tri-Valley 68, Ashland 57
Elyria 56, Sheffield Brookside 52
Fairview 52, Amherst Steele 41
Fremont St. Joseph 52, Sandusky St. Mary 47
Garfield Hts. Trinity 49, Cle. St. Joseph 46
Gates Mills Gilmour 50, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35
Kingsway Christian 20, Can. McKinley 18
London Madison-Plains 60, Spring. NE 41
Marion Harding High School 78, Cols. Patriot Prep 45
Massillon Jackson 51, Stow-Munroe Falls 49
Mechanicsburg 43, Dola Hardin Northern 26
Mt. Vernon 39, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 27
N. Can. Hoover 65, Alliance Marlington 26
New Boston Glenwood 45, Portsmouth Clay 41
Olmsted Falls 42, Springboro 40
Orrville 42, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 35
Parma Padua 59, Elyria Cath. 41
Raceland, Ky. 53, Portsmouth Notre Dame 37
Ravenna SE 53, Mantua Crestwood 48
Swanton 38, Montpelier 27
Tontogany Otsego 29, Liberty Center 26
W. Chester Lakota W. 47, Mason 37
Weir, W.Va. 54, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45
Western Reserve Academy 60, Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 50
Wooster Triway 35, Loudonville 28
