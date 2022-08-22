Sarkisian praises emerging talent of young QB Ewers

He arrived in time for spring practice to start a full-blown competition with Card, who wasn't ready to concede his second chance. Sarkisian announced his decision Friday, a day before the team held its final closed scrimmage of preseason training camp.

"I think they’ve worked well with one another, but they’ve focused on themselves,” Sarkisian said.

Neither player was made available to the media on Monday.

Texas went 5-7 in 2021 in Sarkisian's first season in Austin. Quarterback Casey Thompson led the Big 12 in passing touchdowns with 24 but transferred to Nebraska.

Sarkisian said he's expecting some missteps from his freshman quarterback but put that on the coaching staff to work through.

“I'm a realist. We're going to have some growing pains, but that's OK. I still think we're a pretty good football team with key veterans in key spots that can help alleviate that," Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian would not commit to playing Card at some point in the first game, but he noted Card was needed several times last season and has to be ready to play when called upon.

“There's going to come a point in our season, whether it's one play or one drive or one game, or two games, we're going to need Hudson Card to (win) a championship,” Sarkisian said. “Hudson's job is to compete, to either make Quinn better or pass him.”

