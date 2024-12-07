Santos scores 24, Dayton defeats Lehigh 86-62

Keith Higgins Jr. led the Mountain Hawks (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds. Joshua Ingram added nine points for Lehigh. Nasir Whitlock finished with nine points.

Dayton took the lead with 18:32 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 41-25 at halftime, with Smith racking up 10 points. Santos scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Dayton went on to secure a victory, outscoring Lehigh by eight points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.