Santos' 26 lead Dayton over Grambling 76-46

Led by Nate Santos' 26 points, the Dayton Flyers defeated the Grambling Tigers 76-46 on Saturday
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Nate Santos' 26 points helped Dayton defeat Grambling 76-46 on Saturday.

Santos also had five rebounds for the Flyers (6-2). Koby Brea scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Kobe Elvis was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Mikale Stevenson led the Tigers (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and three steals. Grambling also got eight points apiece from Terrence Lewis and Kintavious Dozier.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

