Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Santiago scores 21 to carry Kent St. over E. Michigan 90-71

news
40 minutes ago
Giovanni Santiago had a season-high 21 points as Kent State defeated Eastern Michigan 90-71

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Giovanni Santiago had a season-high 21 points and Malique Jacobs had 13 points and six assists and Kent State beat Eastern Michigan 90-71 on Saturday.

Andrew Garcia added 13 points and Sincere Carry had 12 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (13-9, 8-4 Mid-American Conference), which won its fourth straight.

Darion Spottsville scored a career-high 20 points for the Eagles (8-14, 3-8). Noah Farrakhan added 16 points. Nathan Scott had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Kent State also beat Eastern Michigan 56-47 on Jan. 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Recent school threats have Edgewood Schools, other area districts...
2
Area digs out from snow and ice storm that moved through Tri-State
3
UC scientists study how robotic dogs, art-therapy app help depression...
4
Presentation at museum centers on integration of McGuffey Laboratory...
5
World-class pianist Frank Huang to perform at Oxford church
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top