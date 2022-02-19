Hamburger icon
Santiago scores 14 to lead Kent St. past Ohio 75-52

1 hour ago
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Giovanni Santiago came off the bench to score 14 points to carry Kent State to a 75-52 win over Ohio on Friday night, the Golden Flashes' eighth straight victory.

Malique Jacobs also had 14 points to go with nine rebounds for Kent State (17-9, 12-4 Mid-American Conference). Sincere Carry added 12 points and seven assists. Justyn Hamilton had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Bobcats' 23.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Kent State opponent this season.

Kent State dominated the first half and led 45-15 at the break. The Bobcats' 15 first-half points were a season low.

Jason Carter had 12 points for the Bobcats (22-5, 13-3). Ben Vander Plas added 10 points and eight rebounds. Mark Sears had 10 points.

The Golden Flashes evened the season series against the Bobcats. Ohio defeated Kent State 80-72 on Jan. 7.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

