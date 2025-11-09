Santa Clara set for road matchup with the Xavier Musketeers

Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) at Xavier Musketeers (2-0)
Cincinnati; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Santa Clara.
Xavier went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Musketeers averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 17.7 bench points last season.
Santa Clara finished 21-13 overall with a 6-5 record on the road a season ago. The Broncos averaged 81.9 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 38.2% from deep last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Candidate, levy results will impact Butler County communities
2
Middletown streets set for major repaving project; work starts next...
3
Area foodbanks receive $25M in support from state funds
4
Fairfield Twp. Veteran’s Day observance set for Nov. 14
5
$27M Oxford station opens for all modes of transportation, is...