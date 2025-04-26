Sanders generates most attention from Browns draft, but others have chance to make quick impact

Besides quarterback, general manager Andrew Berry filled a need at running back with Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins in the second round and Tennessee's Dylan Sampson in the fourth.

With Cleveland possibly moving on from Nick Chubb, who remains a free agent, both could factor into the offense early.

Judkins has the chance to be a three-down back while Sampson, the SEC's Offensive Player of the Year, has quickness and excels in yards after contact.

The Browns are hoping Judkins and Sampson could become the same type of formidable duo that Chubb and Kareem Hunt were for a couple seasons.

“Having two backs is extremely important. It’s a position where we obviously value running the football in our organization. And again, guys that have speed, toughness, run with vision and instincts," director of player personnel Dan Saganey said. "Anytime you get two, you’re excited and you don’t have to have one guy totally carry the load. You can keep people fresh and wear people down over the course of the game.”

According to ESPN Stats and Information, the Browns are the first team in the common draft era to select two quarterbacks and two running backs in the first five rounds.

Whoever the Browns quarterback ends up being, they will need a semblance of a running game to take the pressure off. Cleveland was 29th in the league in rushing yards per game (94.6) and tied for the second-fewest touchdowns on the ground (eight).

Present and future

The selection of UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger in the second round and Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the third are not only about filling immediate needs, but possibly also down the line.

“I think that’s a fair observation. Not to say that that’s what drove the decisions or the strategy, but you do keep all those things in mind,” Berry said.

Schwesinger could start with the status of linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah uncertain. Owusu-Koramoah suffered a neck injury last season against Baltimore, but reported for the start of offseason workouts this week. The Browns haven't said whether he will be ready to play this season.

Fannin could be the eventual successor to David Njoku, who is going into the last year of his contract. Fannin led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 117 catches and 1,555 receiving yards, both single-season records for a tight end.

Sample size

Schwesinger put up impressive numbers at UCLA last season, leading the Big Ten with 136 tackles, including 90 solo stops. He also had 8.5 tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions.

Berry was confident in making Schwesinger the first pick of the second round even though he was only a one-year starter.

“It is something we talked about, like, yeah, you’d love to have a robust sample. I think honestly that’s probably part of the reason he was discounted, because his year is outstanding and physically, mentally, subjectively, objectively — pretty hard to find holes in his game," Berry said.

All-America pedigrees

Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham (first round), Schwesinger and Fannin were first-team selections on the AP All-America team. Sanders was on the second team while Gabriel and Sampson were on the third team.

Area of need

Cleveland did not take an offensive lineman despite guard Joel Bitonio likely going into his final season and the tackle spots being riddled with injuries last year.

