Sampson expected to start for the Cubs against the Reds

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Reds will start Wade Miley on Tuesday while the Cubs are expected to counter with Adrian Sampson

Cincinnati Reds (73-66, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (64-75, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (11-5, 2.97 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-1, 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +143, Reds -166; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cincinnati will square off on Tuesday.

The Cubs are 38-32 in home games in 2020. Chicago has slugged .402 this season. Frank Schwindel leads the team with a mark of .650.

The Reds have gone 35-33 away from home. Cincinnati has slugged .431 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a .578 slugging percentage, including 62 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Cubs won the last meeting 4-3. Scott Effross earned his second victory and Ian Happ went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Michael Lorenzen registered his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Happ leads the Cubs with 19 home runs and has 48 RBIs.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 62 extra base hits and is slugging .578.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .267 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Reds: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

