Sal Stewart's first major league homer powers Reds past Mets 6-3

Jared Young homered for the Mets and Francisco Lindor added three hits.

Cincinnati's TJ Friedl had an RBI base hit with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to extend his on-base streak to a career-high 16 games.

Singer (13-9) went six innings and allowed one run on four hits.

With Spencer Steer on first base, Stewart drove a fastball from Mets starter Jonah Tong over the center-field wall to put the Reds up 2-0 in the second inning.

Stewart was called up from Triple-A on Monday when rosters were expanded. The 21-year-old infielder was playing his fourth game and got his first start at third base.

Tong (1-1) was making his second career start and allowed three hits and four runs, all on homers.

Bench coach Freddie Benavides managed the Reds after Terry Francona fell ill with a flu-like bug that has affected many on the team.

Key moment

Elly De La Cruz drew a walk with the bases loaded with two out in the seventh inning. That brought in Jose Trevino and extended the Reds' lead to 6-2.

Key stat

Singer has gone 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA in six starts since Aug. 1. The right-hander has 44 strikeouts, 13 walks and is holding opponents to a .207 batting average in that span.

Up next

Mets RHP Brandon Sproat will make his big league debut. Reds RHP Hunter Greene (5-4, 2.70 ERA) makes his fifth start since coming off the injured list for the second time.

