Saints use first-round draft picks to fill offensive needs

Wide receiver was considered a huge need for the Saints, who did not have a wideout gain as many as 700 yards in 2021. Marquez Callaway led the team with 698 yards and six touchdowns. Returning wideout Michael Thomas, another Ohio State product and the NFL offensive player of the year in 2019, did not play in 2021 with an ankle injury that also sidelined him for nine games in 2020.

Plugging holes on their offensive line was another big need for the Saints. And drafting offensive linemen early is nothing new for the Saints, with new coach Dennis Allen following in the path of former coach Sean Payton.

Penning is their fourth first-round blocker in the last eight years, joining Andrus Peat (2015), Ryan Ramczyk (2017) and Cesar Ruiz (2020). They also took offensive lineman Erik McCoy with their top pick in 2019, when they did not have a first-rounder.

The 6-7, 325-pound Penning will get a chance to start at left tackle, replacing Terron Armstead, who signed with the Miami Dolphins in March. Armstead, a second-team All-Pro selection in 2018, played nine years in New Orleans and started all 91 games he played from 2014 to 2021. He had a hard time staying healthy, though, missing 39 games in that span.

Penning, who had no offers from Football Bowl Subdivision schools coming out of high school, started his final three years at Northern Iowa and worked his way into a projected mid-first-round status. He likely will compete with James Hurst, who started 15 games at multiple line spots for the Saints last year.

Olave will be another option for quarterback Jameis Winston. The Saints re-signed Winston in March after pursuing former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who ultimately landed in Cleveland.

Winston, replacing the retired Drew Brees, went 5-2 as a starter last season before tearing an ACL in his left knee and missing the rest of the year.

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the New Orleans Saints with the 11th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher

FILE - Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) looks to make a block during an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Penning was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, April 28. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File Credit: Charlie Neibergall