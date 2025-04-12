Saint Louis City SC looks to stop losing streak in matchup with the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +153, Saint Louis +164, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC will try to break a three-game slide when it takes on the Columbus Crew.

Saint Louis is 1-1-1 at home. Saint Louis is second in the Western Conference allowing four goals.

The Crew are 2-0-1 on the road. The Crew have a 3-0 record in matches decided by one goal.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcel Hartel has scored one goal for Saint Louis. Simon Becher has one goal.

Diego Rossi has four goals for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has three goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Saint Louis: Averaging 0.6 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

Crew: Averaging 1.4 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Jayden Reid (injured), Chris Durkin (injured), Tomas Totland (injured), Jannes Horn (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured), Roman Burki (injured).

Crew: Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.