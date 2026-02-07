Sacramento faces Cleveland on 5-game home skid

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -12; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento plays Cleveland looking to stop its five-game home skid.

The Kings are 9-18 in home games. Sacramento has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are 14-10 on the road. Cleveland is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 119.4 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

The Kings average 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers give up (13.9). The Cavaliers average 119.4 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 120.4 the Kings give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 123-118 in the last matchup on Jan. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 19 points and 3.9 assists for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is scoring 28.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Cavaliers. Jaylon Tyson is averaging 18.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 0-10, averaging 109.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 116.7 points, 45.9 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (back), Keegan Murray: out (ankle), De'Andre Hunter: day to day (eye).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Evan Mobley: out (calf), Dean Wade: day to day (ankle), James Harden: day to day (personal).

