Sacked Burrow, Bengals 1st AFC champ to start 0-2 since '99

Cincinnati has Burrow back and four new starters on the offensive line in an effort to give the young quarterback better protection. He was sacked an NFL-high 51 times during the regular season last year, and then 19 more times in their four postseason games.

When asked how uncomfortable Burrow looked in the pocket, Taylor said he didn't sense that, though he did acknowledge, “I think we’ve given up too many sacks, absolutely.”

Burrow finished 24-of-36 passing for 199 yards without an interception after four picks in the opener. But the longest play went for 19 yards and his only touchdown was a 5-yarder to Tee Higgins with 3:51 left, before a throw to Tyler Boyd for the 2-point conversion that tied the game at 17-17.

That tying drive took nearly nine minutes, covering 83 yards in 19 plays.

“That’s how it’s supposed to look. That’s what we need to to get the whole game,” Burrow said. “So whatever we've got to do to move the chains on third down, find those completions and get those chains moving, we’re going to have a lot of drives like that the way defenses are playing us. So we’ve got to bank that one and remember how that feels.”

With all the pressure Burrow has been under, there really is no time to take deep shots down the field.

“That could be the case,” receiver Ja'Marr Chase said. “We’ve got to take some shots still. ... We’ve got to get the protection down, too, so that’s the only way we could take shots.”

For the second week in a row, the Bengals overcame a 14-point deficit to tie the game, only to lose on a long field goal. Chris Boswell kicked a 53-yarder to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 23-20 victory in the opener. That came after the Bengals missed an extra point that would have won it in regulation.

Taylor insisted he isn't concerned about the slow start by the offense and his team.

“No, because people are going to look back at two games last year, and say something very similar,” the coach said. “These reactions always happen when you lose a game. It’s a long season, that’s what we told players. We’re just going to take ownership of these losses. ... Our guys are going to continue to improve and play better and get some wins.”

__

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined Shape Caption Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, top sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth Combined Shape Caption Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, top sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) directs his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) directs his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez