Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen reshapes front office by hiring Marc Bergevin and Josh Flynn

”(They) bring a wealth of unique experience and perspective,” said Kekalainen, the former Columbus Blue Jackets general manager, who spent the previous six-plus months as a senior advisor in Buffalo. “Adding both to an already strong group adds versatility and helps us continue to build a well-rounded hockey operations staff.”

Bergevin fills the associate GM position, and will serve as Kekalainen's top adviser. He joins the Sabres after spending parts of the past five seasons as a senior adviser with the Los Angeles Kings.

The 60-year-old Bergevin most notably oversaw the Canadiens from 2012-21, over which Montreal made six playoff appearances, including a five-game series loss to Tampa Bay in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. He previously worked in player personnel and scouting roles with the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Marc has firsthand experience as an NHL general manager and a track record as a strong talent evaluator,” Kekalainen said. “His insight will be invaluable as we continue to identify and develop talent throughout the organization.”

Flynn was named assistant GM and previously worked under Kekalainen with the Blue Jackets specializing in salary cap management, statistical research and strategic planning. Flynn’s role will be similar in Buffalo.

“I know that his attention to detail and nuanced understanding of league processes will help to enhance how we support our broader organization,” Kekalainen said.

Flynn’s responsibilities are similar to that of Buffalo’s current assistant GM Mark Jakubowski. With Karmanos’ departure, Jakubowski’s duties will likely shift more to overseeing the Buffalo’s American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester, New York.

Kekalainen has also retained Sabres assistant GM Jerry Forton, who serves as the team’s chief amateur scout.

