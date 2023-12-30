Sabres coach Granato to miss game against Blue Jackets due to illness. The AHL's Appert will fill in

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An illness has kept Sabres coach Don Granato from being behind the bench for Buffalo’s game the against Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Seth Appert, coach of the Sabres' minor league affiliate, the Rochester Americans, will fill in for Granato against Columbus. It’s unclear how much time Granato will miss; Buffalo is set to play at Ottawa on Sunday before enjoying a three-day break.
The Sabres have dropped four of five, including a 9-4 loss to the Blue Jackets on Dec. 19.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl
In Other News
1
Husband, wife die 19 days apart after Butler County motorcycle crash
2
Police: Hamilton woman checking on driver in distress dies after...
3
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
4
Police: One person dead after crash into Hamilton restaurant
5
Middletown Police: No foul play suspected in man’s death