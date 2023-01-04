Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind

The Sabres and Bills share the same owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, and consider themselves part of the same organization. Although this was a Buffalo road game, the Capitals paid tribute to Hamlin with a moment of support before the national anthem, which Adams said the team and city appreciated.

“I think what comes through from our players is how much they care about the people in Buffalo,” Adams said. "And I think they also feel that there’s a lot of people that are thinking about a lot more important things than a hockey game, but let’s try to go out there and do our best.”

Thompson had another strong game with four points to reach 55 this season, third in the NHL scoring race. Even after Washington's Alex Ovechkin had two goals, only Connor McDavid has scored more this season than Thompson.

Alex Tuch also scored off a spinning pass from Thompson, and Tyson Jost tied it in the third period after the Sabres let a 3-1 lead slip away. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen became the 167th different goaltender Ovechkin has scored on, but his 28 saves kept Buffalo in the game when the Capitals tilted the ice toward him.

“We turned the puck over too much and they had the jump on us, I thought," coach Peter Laviolette said. “It was not a good first, and I thought the second and third, their goaltender played really well.”

Washington lost for just the third time in 14 games. Ovechkin reached 808 goals — 86 back of Wayne Gretzky's record — and Sonny Milano and Nic Dowd also scored for the Capitals, who got winger T.J. Oshie back from a six-game absence because of an upper-body injury.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper allowed five goals on 29 shots.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Capitals: Visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

