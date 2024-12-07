Rutgers plays Ohio State after Bailey's 24-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -6; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers visits Ohio State after Ace Bailey scored 24 points in Rutgers' 81-77 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Buckeyes are 4-1 on their home court. Ohio State scores 82.5 points and has outscored opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-1 in road games. Rutgers ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Bailey averaging 5.0.

Ohio State makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Rutgers averages 15.1 more points per game (81.4) than Ohio State gives up to opponents (66.3).

The Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Buckeyes.

Bailey averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.