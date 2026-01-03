Rutgers plays No. 19 Ohio State, looks to break road losing streak

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers will aim to break its three-game road skid when the Scarlet Knights visit No. 19 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are 8-1 in home games. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten with 18.4 assists per game led by Jaloni Cambridge averaging 3.9.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 0-3 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

Ohio State averages 86.1 points, 26.1 more per game than the 60.0 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Ohio State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylee Kitts is averaging 9.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Cambridge is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

Nene Ndiaye is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Imani Lester is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 87.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 15.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 58.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.