Russell Wilson throws for a season-high 414 yards and 3 TDs as the Steelers top the Bengals 44-38

Wilson finished 29 for 38 as the Steelers (9-3) rebounded from losing to the Browns 24-19 in a Nov. 21 game in the snow in Cleveland. He also threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Bengals (4-8) lost for the fourth time in five games. They also dropped to 1-5 at home, increasing the likelihood that they will miss the playoffs for the second straight year.

Najee Harris had a 10-yard touchdown run and Chris Boswell kicked two field goals to help Pittsburgh to a 27-21 halftime lead. It was the highest scoring first half in the 110 meetings between the longtime rivals. Wilson had 257 yards passing for his best total in a first half in his career.

Harris finished with 75 yards rushing and 54 yards receiving. George Pickens, Calvin Austin III and Pat Freiermuth caught TD passes for the Steelers.

Burrow continued his terrific season, going 28 for 38 for 309 yards and three more touchdowns. He hurt his own cause when he fumbled in the first half, leading to a Steelers field goal, and threw a second-half interception.

Burrow fumbled again in the fourth quarter when he was sacked by Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig, and linebacker Payton Wilson ran it back 21 yards for a TD.

Chase Brown rushed for a touchdown for Cincinnati. Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas each had a TD reception.

The Bengals have allowed 34 or more points in six games this season, including four of the last five.

Injuries

Austin III was declared out with a head injury in the second half.

Up next

Steelers: Host Cleveland next Sunday.

Bengals: At Dallas on Monday, Dec. 9.

