Rush has 18, Youngstown State defeats Detroit Mercy 69-55

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Rush scored 18 points as Youngstown State beat Detroit Mercy 69-55 on Wednesday night.
Rush also contributed five rebounds for the Penguins (22-9, 14-6 Horizon League). EJ Farmer scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Damiree Burns was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points, while adding 19 rebounds and five assists.
Marcus Tankersley led the Titans (1-29, 1-18) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Emmanuel Kuac added eight points for Detroit Mercy. Edoardo Del Cadia also put up seven points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
