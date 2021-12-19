Ruffin, Brooks lead Ole Miss to 76-68 win over Dayton

Ruffin and Brooks scored all but three of the Rebels' last 24 points, holding off Dayton's rally from a 10-point halftime deficit. At one point in that final stretch, Ruffin scored nine consecutive Ole Miss points in a 13-4 run that gave the Rebels a 65-51 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the game.

Brooks made 8 of 12 from the field and Ruffin hit on 9 of 12 free throws. Jarkel Joiner added 12 points for the Rebels (8-3).