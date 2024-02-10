Ruedinger's 26, Wonders 3 lift Green Bay past Youngstown State 84-83

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Foster Wonders hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to to lift Green Bay to an 84-83 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday.

Preston Ruedinger had 26 points contributed five rebounds for the Phoenix (17-9, 12-3 Horizon League). David Douglas Jr. scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Marcus Hall shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. Wonders finished with 10 points, shooting 2 of 4 from long range, off the bench.