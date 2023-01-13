Rubio returns to Cavs more than a year after knee injury

Listed as questionable on the pregame injury report for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Rubio came in off the bench out of a timeout with 3:38 left in the opening quarter.

Rubio, 32, tore his left anterior cruciate while driving to the basket at New Orleans on Dec. 28, 2021. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.6 assists in 34 games last season before getting hurt.