Rozier has 29, leads Hornets past sliding Cavaliers 119-98

Cavs center Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Ball, who averages 19.9 points, played just eight minutes and missed all three shots. But Rozier more than made up for his absence and Thomas provided a spark after being signed to a 10-day contract earlier in the day.

The Cavs were still within 12 in the fourth when Miles Bridges and Rozier buried 3-pointers to bury Cleveland. Bridges added 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Garland initially got hurt on Jan. 9 and will have to deal with the injury for the rest of this season.

Bickerstaff said Garland has to watch his back — literally.

“In his position, you spend a lot of time with your back to people when you’re on the defensive end of the floor,” Bickerstaff said. “The game is a lot of pick-and-roll, and that’s the angle that a lot of those screens get set on, so you’re just cautious and aware of all of it to be honest with you.”

TIP-INS

Hornets: F Gordon Hayward (left ankle sprain), who is averaging 16.1 points, missed his ninth straight game. … F Jalen McDaniels (left ankle sprain) last played on Jan. 21 and G James Bouknight (neck soreness) missed his second game in a row. … Charlotte has a winning road record against all three divisions in the East.

Cavaliers: G Rajon Rondo (sprained toe) missed his third straight game and G Caris LeVert (sprained foot) sat out his fourth in a row. ... Cleveland was just 2 of 13 on 3-pointers in the first half and finished 10 of 31. ... Recently signed G Tim Frazier has now played for nine NBA franchises, three shy of the league record shared by five players.

THOMAS ARRIVES

Thin in the backcourt, the Hornets signed Thomas, who had 10-day deals earlier this season with the Lakers and Mavericks. The 33-year-old caught Charlotte's eye with a 46-point game recently against their G League team.

Hornets coach James Borrego is thrilled to have Thomas aboard, especially to mentor Ball and the team's other young guards.

“Leadership, poise, confidence. He provides all of that,” Borrego said.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host San Antonio on Saturday.

Cavaliers: Visit Philadelphia on Friday, beginning a stretch of four road games in eight days.

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland brings the ball up the court against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) drives against Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Charlotte Hornets' Isaiah Thomas (4) passes against Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) and Darius Garland (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) drives against Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) shoots against Charlotte Hornets' Montrezl Harrell (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane