Royals try to end road slide, face the Guardians

Kansas City Royals (25-65, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (45-44, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Ryan Yarbrough (0-0); Guardians: Shane Bieber (5-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -243, Royals +198; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to the Cleveland Guardians looking to stop a seven-game road slide.

Cleveland is 45-44 overall and 24-21 in home games. The Guardians have gone 10-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Kansas City has a 12-34 record on the road and a 25-65 record overall. The Royals are 16-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday's game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Guardians are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 19 doubles and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 10-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 14 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 14-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Royals: 3-7, .229 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Edward Olivares: day-to-day (back), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.