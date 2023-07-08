X

Royals try to break road slide, take on the Guardians

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals hit the road against the Cleveland Guardians looking to stop a six-game road losing streak

Kansas City Royals (25-64, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (44-44, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (5-7, 5.52 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (0-1, 3.79 ERA, .95 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -179, Royals +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to stop their six-game road skid in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 44-44 overall and 23-21 in home games. The Guardians are 24-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Kansas City has a 12-33 record on the road and a 25-64 record overall. The Royals have gone 16-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 18 doubles and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 10-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with 15 home runs while slugging .435. Maikel Garcia is 13-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Royals: 3-7, .211 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

