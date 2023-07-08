Royals try to break road slide, take on the Guardians

Kansas City Royals (25-64, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (44-44, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (5-7, 5.52 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (0-1, 3.79 ERA, .95 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -179, Royals +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to stop their six-game road skid in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 44-44 overall and 23-21 in home games. The Guardians are 24-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Kansas City has a 12-33 record on the road and a 25-64 record overall. The Royals have gone 16-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 18 doubles and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 10-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with 15 home runs while slugging .435. Maikel Garcia is 13-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Royals: 3-7, .211 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.