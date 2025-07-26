Royals rally past Guardians 5-3 in 10 innings in first game of doubleheader

Automatic runner Tyler Tolbert was picked off second base after Rave's walk. India's 413-foot drive to left center won it for the Royals. It was India’s fifth homer of the season.

Kyle Manzardo's bases-loaded RBI single in the top of the 10th gave the Guardians a 3-2 lead.

Steven Cruz (3-1) earned the win for Kansas City.

Maikel Garcia went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, triple and a walk. Salvador Perez had a two-hit game with a double. Garcia's two-run homer in the fourth inning gave the Royals a 2-0 lead. It was his ninth homer of the season.

Bo Naylor drove in both of the runs for the Guardians with a sac fly in the fifth and an RBI double in the seventh.

Kansas City's Michael Wacha pitched 5 1-3 innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Gavin Williams gave up two runs and five hits in six innings with three strikeouts and two walks for the Royals.

The series opener on Friday game was postponed because of weather, which set up a split doubleheader on Saturday.

Key moment

Missed opportunities in the later innings cost the Guardians. With two on and one out in the seventh, Brayan Rocchio attempted to score from first on Naylor’s RBI double, but was thrown out at home. Cleveland had runners on first and second with one out in the ninth and had the bases loaded in the 10th, but only scored once. The Guardians went 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

Trainer’s room

Jac Caglianone (left hamstring tightness) left the game in the top of the third inning after grounding into a double play in the bottom of the second.

Key stats

This was the first matchup for between the AL Central foes since April 13. For the Royals, it was the first divisional game since June 8.

Up next

RHP Tanner Bibee (6-9, 4.27 ERA) will start for Cleveland in the second game. LHP Kris Bubic (8-6, 2.38) will counter for Kansas City.

