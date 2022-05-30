Royals place Greinke on 15-day IL with strained forearm

The Royals, who arrived in Cleveland with the AL's worst record at 16-30, were busy adjusting before the opener.

The club also placed relievers Gabe Speier and Matt Peacock on the injured list, and outfielder Brewer Hicklen was returned to Triple-A Omaha.

In corresponding moves, outfielder Kyle Isbel was reinstated from the injured list, left-hander Foster Griffin was recalled from Omaha and the Royals selected right-handers Jose Cuas and Arodys Vizcaino from Omaha.

It's a lot for a struggling team.

“Not ideal,” Matheny said. “But fortunately the organization has been very forward thinking in allowing to have the taxi squad members with us and then the schedule working out with off days, so we'll be able to get guys here. Being prepared in case a worst-case scenario happens and we'll just kind of roll with the punches.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke reacts after giving up back-to-back solo home runs to the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Caption Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke reacts after giving up back-to-back solo home runs to the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn