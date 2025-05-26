Royals open 3-game series against the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (2-5, 3.43 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Royals: Michael Lorenzen (3-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -120, Reds +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series.

Kansas City has a 29-25 record overall and a 17-9 record at home. The Royals have a 21-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati is 26-28 overall and 12-14 in road games. The Reds have a 20-10 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Garcia leads the Royals with a .311 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 20 walks and 25 RBIs. Vinnie Pasquantino is 14 for 40 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Austin Hays has six doubles, two triples, six home runs and 24 RBIs for the Reds. Will Benson is 11 for 31 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .264 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jonathan India: day-to-day (illness), Kyle Isbel: day-to-day (illness), Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (groin), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (finger), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.