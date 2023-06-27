X

Royals host the Guardians to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Kansas City Royals begin a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday

Cleveland Guardians (37-40, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (22-56, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (0-0, 6.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, four strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (4-7, 6.34 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -143, Royals +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Kansas City has a 22-56 record overall and a 10-28 record at home. The Royals have gone 6-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland has a 37-40 record overall and a 17-21 record in road games. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .246.

Tuesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 38 RBI for the Royals. Drew Waters is 8-for-35 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 12 home runs while slugging .510. Josh Naylor is 14-for-44 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .282 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Royals: Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion protocol), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

