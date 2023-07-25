Royals face the Guardians with 1-0 series lead

Kansas City Royals (29-73, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (49-51, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (1-10, 5.03 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (3-2, 2.71 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -205, Royals +170; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals meet the Cleveland Guardians leading the series 1-0.

Cleveland has a 49-51 record overall and a 26-24 record in home games. The Guardians have a 28-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Kansas City has a 14-37 record on the road and a 29-73 record overall. The Royals have gone 8-14 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday's game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has a .309 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 22 doubles and 15 home runs. Steven Kwan is 15-for-44 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 17 doubles, six triples and 16 home runs for the Royals. Freddy Fermin is 10-for-26 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .272 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Royals: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: day-to-day (blister), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

