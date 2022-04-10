Royals face the Guardians leading series 2-0

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Royals scored 4.2 runs per game while allowing 4.9 last season.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games last season. The Guardians scored 4.4 runs per game while allowing 4.5 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.