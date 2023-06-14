Royals bring 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Reds

Kansas City has gone 9-25 at home and 18-49 overall. The Royals have gone 5-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati is 16-17 on the road and 33-35 overall. Reds hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has nine doubles, four triples and 11 home runs for the Royals. Edward Olivares is 10-for-32 with three doubles, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has a .278 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 17 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Matt McLain is 13-for-43 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 1-9, .220 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Reds: 7-3, .261 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Royals: Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (wrist), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.