Royals bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Reds

The Kansas City Royals hit the road against the Cincinnati Reds trying to continue a three-game road winning streak
news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
X

Kansas City Royals (68-55, third in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-63, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (8-8, 3.32 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (10-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -110, Royals -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals visit the Cincinnati Reds trying to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Cincinnati has gone 31-33 at home and 60-63 overall. The Reds have gone 10-21 in games decided by one run.

Kansas City has a 68-55 record overall and a 30-30 record on the road. The Royals have the ninth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.83.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 21 home runs while slugging .487. TJ Friedl is 9-for-36 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 25 home runs while slugging .620. Vinnie Pasquantino is 11-for-44 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (knee), Dan Altavilla: 60-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
This troubled Cincinnati neighborhood is being targeted by police — and...
2
Hamilton businesses running fantasy football league to raise money for...
3
A story nearly 2,000 years old. Miami University professor works to...
4
French Toast Heaven coming to Hamilton’s Main Street
5
First Methodist Church celebrates 205 years serving Hamilton
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top