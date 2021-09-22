journal-news logo
Royals and Indians washed out, rescheduled for Monday

The Cleveland Indians postponed a game against the Kansas City Royals because of rain and rescheduled it for next week

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians postponed Wednesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals because of rain and rescheduled it for next week.

The postponement was announced about three hours before the scheduled 6:10 p.m. EDT first pitch.

Cleveland rescheduled the game for Monday at 1:10 p.m..

The AL Central race could be decided in Cleveland this week when the Chicago White Sox and Indians play a five-game series scheduled to begin Thursday with a day-night doubleheader.

Chicago leads the AL Central by 10 1/2 games and its magic number to clinch the division is two. The White Sox, who have lost five of seven, were rained out at Detroit on Wednesday.

The White Sox last won the division in 2008 and are trying to reach the postseason in consecutive seasons for the first time.

Kansas City is off Thursday and opens a three-game series at Detroit on Friday night.

