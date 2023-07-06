Royals aim to stop 3-game losing streak, play the Guardians

Kansas City Royals (25-62, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (42-44, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jordan Lyles (1-11, 6.58 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (5-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -209, Royals +174; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals head into the matchup against the Cleveland Guardians after losing three straight games.

Cleveland is 42-44 overall and 21-21 at home. The Guardians have gone 9-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Kansas City has a 12-31 record on the road and a 25-62 record overall. The Royals have a 6-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 RBI while hitting .270 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 13-for-46 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 13 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs while hitting .251 for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 14-for-39 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Royals: 3-7, .207 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (wrist), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.